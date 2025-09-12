Weekly Traffic Update: September 12, 2025

Maine St. maintenance work from 4th St. to 2nd St. begins next week

Beginning the week of September 15, City contractors will begin street maintenance work on Maine St. from 4th St. to 2nd St. For this work, the southbound lane on Maine St. between 4th St. and 2nd St. will be closed. A dedicated northbound lane on Maine St., for northbound traffic only, will be maintained during the course of this work, which includes access to the LMH emergency room.

The City anticipates this work to end October 10, pending weather or other delays.

Mass. St. to close between North Park St. and South Park St. for Art in the Park

Beginning at noon on Friday, September 12, crews will close Mass. St. between North Park St. and South Park St. for the Art in the Park event. Detours will be in place starting at 15th St., to Barker St. and Connecticut St., E 11th St., and back to Massachusetts St. at 11th St.

This closure will end on Sunday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m.

800 block of Pennsylvania St. to close Sep.12 for LBC Anniversary Party

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 12, crews will close the 800 block of Pennsylvania St. for Lawrence Beer Company’s Anniversary Party. Traffic will be detoured to New Jersey St.

This closure will end at 1 a.m. on Saturday, September 13.

1000 block of Mass. St. to close Sep. 13 for Live on Mass event

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 13, crews will close the 1000 block of Mass. St. to prepare for the Live on Mass event. Traffic will be detoured to New Hampshire St., to Ninth St., and then to 11th St. Due to the closure of North Park St. to South Park St., Connecticut St. through 15th St. will be the detour to access Mass St. 11th St. will remain open through the weekend.

This closure will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, September 14.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org