Orland Park’s Sting FC Welcomes New Soccer Coach and Technical Director, Viorel Chicos

Viorel brings valuable knowledge and leadership to the organization, and his experience will benefit both athletes and fellow coaches.” — Alex Freidine, Executive Director

ORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sting FC announced the appointment of Viorel Chicos as the club’s new soccer coach and technical director. The Orland Park–based youth soccer organization confirmed the hire through an official statement, noting Chicos’ extensive background in coaching and player development.Chicos, brings years of experience to the role, having coached in both youth and professional settings. His appointment is part of Sting FC’s ongoing effort to strengthen its coaching staff and expand technical leadership across its competitive travel programs.As the newly appointed soccer coach Orland Park families will work with, Chicos will oversee team development, training sessions, and broader technical direction for Sting FC. The club has highlighted his role in advancing coaching standards and supporting players across multiple age groups.“This is an important step for Sting FC as we continue to focus on building strong foundations for our players,” said Alex Freidine, Executive Director of Sting FC. “Viorel brings valuable knowledge and leadership to the organization, and his experience will benefit both athletes and fellow coaches.”Chicos’ arrival is expected to contribute to team management and community soccer initiatives in Orland Park. According to the club, his role will include advancing methodologies for soccer coaching in Orland Park , ensuring alignment with player development goals, and providing guidance to coaching staff throughout the season.Sting FC continues to serve families in the Southwest Chicago suburbs through training sessions, competitive league play, and seasonal tryouts. The club emphasizes providing consistent development opportunities for young athletes while fostering a structured and safe environment for soccer training.About Sting FCFounded in 2016, Sting FC is a youth soccer organization headquartered in Orland Park, Illinois. The club offers competitive travel soccer teams, seasonal tryouts, and structured training programs for boys and girls across multiple age groups. Serving families throughout the Southwest Chicago suburbs, Sting FC emphasizes player development, technical training, and age-appropriate competition. The organization provides a consistent environment focused on skill-building, teamwork, and community involvement through organized practices, league play, and dedicated coaching support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.