Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,133 in the last 365 days.

Incarcerated Person Apprehended Hours after Walking Away from Mt. Bullion Conservation Camp

MARIPOSA – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced that an incarcerated person who walked away today from Mt. Bullion Conservation (Fire) Camp in Mariposa County was apprehended hours after walking away.

On Sept. 12, 2025, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Joshua J. Medina was discovered missing during a facility count. A search of the fire camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies were notified and assisted in the search.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., CDCR officials took Medina into custody without incident near the camp grounds. He was transported to the Sierra Conservation Center and his case will be referred to the Mariposa County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Medina, 27, was most recently received from Mendocino County on Feb. 18, 2025, sentenced to four years for vandalism as a second striker.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been captured.

Picture of Joshua J. Medina

Joshua J. Medina

Contact OPEC at OPEC@CDCR.CA.GOV

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sept. 12, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Incarcerated Person Apprehended Hours after Walking Away from Mt. Bullion Conservation Camp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more