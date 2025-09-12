Incarcerated Person Apprehended Hours after Walking Away from Mt. Bullion Conservation Camp

MARIPOSA – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced that an incarcerated person who walked away today from Mt. Bullion Conservation (Fire) Camp in Mariposa County was apprehended hours after walking away.

On Sept. 12, 2025, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Joshua J. Medina was discovered missing during a facility count. A search of the fire camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies were notified and assisted in the search.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., CDCR officials took Medina into custody without incident near the camp grounds. He was transported to the Sierra Conservation Center and his case will be referred to the Mariposa County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Medina, 27, was most recently received from Mendocino County on Feb. 18, 2025, sentenced to four years for vandalism as a second striker.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been captured.

Joshua J. Medina

Contact OPEC at OPEC@CDCR.CA.GOV

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sept. 12, 2025