BioVeritas to Speak at Argus North American Biofuels, LCFS & Carbon Markets Summit

Pareen Shah, CMO of BioVeritas

Leading SAF innovator to discuss the challenges SAF developers face today and how fresh funding and innovation are unlocking the path forward

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioVeritas , LLC., a leading sustainable aviation fuel company redefining the future of SAF, today announced that Pareen Shah, chief marketing officer for BioVeritas, will present at Argus North American Biofuels, LCFS & Carbon Markets Summit on September 17, 2025 in Monterey, California. Mr. Shah will speak in panel session, “Overcoming barriers in clean fuel projects: What’s holding developers back and how can funding and innovation help?” at 12PM at The Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel And Spa On Del Monte Golf Course.The panel will delve into the future of clean fuel development by examining both the opportunities and obstacles shaping the industry. Experts will highlight the most promising yet underdeveloped technology pathways for sustainable fuels while addressing the challenges developers face in scaling early-stage projects to commercial viability, from escalating construction costs to delays and lessons learned from first movers. The conversation will explore how technology readiness can be accelerated to bridge the gap between pilot projects and large-scale deployment, with a focus on funding mechanisms such as bank financing, government-backed loans, grants, and tax incentives that help reduce investor risk and encourage innovation. Panelists will also unpack the latest regulatory developments, analyzing how new compliance requirements and carbon emission standards could reshape technology strategies and market positioning for clean fuel developers.“The clean fuels industry is at a pivotal moment. The HEFA process is the only pathway to have reached commercial success, but it’s facing a looming constraint – an impending feedstock cap. Novel pathways have been invented, but scaling is a challenge,” stated Mr. Shah. “By expanding upon the foundation of proven technology, we can de-risk novel ideas and drive toward higher-impact investments, delivering both returns for investors as well as meaningful carbon reduction.”BioVeritas, LLC is a portfolio company of Ara Partners , a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.###About BioVeritas, LLCBioVeritas, LLC, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a sustainable aviation fuel company. The BioVeritas Process™ unlocks more feedstocks for use in the existing HEFA process, lifting HEFA's feedstock constraint and enabling 100+ billion gallons of SAF by 2050. For more information on BioVeritas, please visit www.bioveritas.com.About Ara PartnersAra Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of March 31, 2025, Ara Partners had approximately $6.0 billion of assets under management. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com

