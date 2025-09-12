Chairman Comer Announces Hearing with D.C. Officials

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) will hold a full committee hearing titled “Oversight of the District of Columbia.” This hearing will examine the D.C. Council’s soft-on-crime policies, the historic surge in juvenile crime, law enforcement’s response to the escalating crime crisis, and general oversight of the District. The hearing follows recent action by the Committee to advance comprehensive legislation empowering D.C. law enforcement, tackling the escalating juvenile crime crisis, and codifying President Trump’s Executive Order to restore safety and beauty to our nation’s capital.

“The House Oversight Committee and President Trump have sent a clear message to D.C. officials: it’s time to make our nation’s capital safe. All Americans should feel safe in their capital city, but radical left-wing policies pushed by the D.C. Council have created an environment for truancy and violent crime to flourish. Despite opposition from Democrats, the Committee recently reinforced President Trump’s fight against lawlessness in D.C. by advancing comprehensive legislation that empowers local law enforcement, tackles the surging juvenile crime crisis, and codifies the President’s Executive Order to restore safety and beauty to our capital city. Our work isn’t done: the Committee is now set to hear directly from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, and Attorney General Brian Schwalb at a hearing on September 18. This Committee is fulfilling its constitutional duty to oversee District affairs and will continue working to ensure a D.C. that is safe and prosperous for all Americans,” said Chairman James Comer.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Oversight of the District of Columbia”

DATE: Thursday, September 18, 2025

TIME: 10:00 AM EST

LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

WITNESSES:

Ms. Muriel Bowser, Mayor, District of Columbia

Mr. Phil Mendelson, Chairman, Council of the District of Columbia

Mr. Brian Schwalb, Attorney General, District of Columbia

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/. Press must RSVP by Wednesday, September 17 at 12pm ET by emailing here.