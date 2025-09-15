TMC Technologies Hosting Open House in Dahlgren, Virginia on September 18

TMC Technologies is pleased to invite the public to a special Open House event on Thursday, September 18, 2025, from 9am to 5pm at the UMW – Dahlgren Campus.

KING GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMC Technologies is pleased to invite the public to a special Open House event on Thursday, September 18, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. (0900) to 5:00 p.m. (1700) at the University of Mary Washington – Dahlgren Campus, located at 4224 University Drive, King George, VA 22485.This event is designed for residents of the Dahlgren, King George, and Fredericksburg, Virginia area to learn more about TMC Technologies, its mission, customers, innovative products, and collaborative company culture.For nearly 20 years, TMC Technologies has proudly provided mission-critical support to the Naval Surface Warfare Center – Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD), delivering cutting-edge solutions that help advance national defense capabilities.Attendees will have the opportunity to explore TMC's flagship technologies, including:FlexSat: A modular, flight-ready small satellite platform designed to accelerate space mission development and deployment.SSDT(Small Satellite Digital Twin): A powerful suite of tools that enables rapid prototyping and testing of spacecraft systems using NASA's NOS3 framework.Advanced software engineering and systems integration supporting NSWCDD, Naval Surface Warfare Center – Crane, Indiana, NASA, FBI, Department of Defense, and other government, academic, and commercial customers."This Open House is a chance for the community to see who we are, what we do, and why it matters," said Wade Linger, President and CEO of TMC Technologies. "We're proud of our work and the partnerships we've built, and we're excited to share that story with our neighbors.""TMC Technologies is more than a defense contractor, we're a team of innovators, collaborators, and problem-solvers," said Jeff Edgell, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President. "This event is about opening our doors and showing how our values and our work align to support national security.""We've built a strong presence in Dahlgren through trust, technical excellence, and a shared commitment to mission success," added Mike Mitchem, Program Manager for TMC Technologies – Dahlgren Division. "This Open House is a great opportunity for the community to engage with our team and learn about the impactful work we're doing." RSVP Today: https://www.tmctechnologies.com/open-house For more information, please contact John Dahlia at TMC Technologies at (304) 276-3161 or by email at john.dahlia@tmctechnologies.com.

TMC Technologies - #RightPeople #RightSolutions #RightTime

