TMC Technologies Chief Engineer to Present at 39th Annual Small Satellite Conference

TMC Technologies Dr. Scott Zemerick to give presentation at 39th Annual Small Satellite Conference, "Accelerate SmallSat Development with NOS3 and FlexSat®."

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMC Technologies , a leading small business innovator in advanced technology solutions, is proud to announce that Dr. Scott Zemerick, Chief Engineer, will be presenting at the 39th Annual Small Satellite Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, August 13, at 3:30 p.m. MDT in Meeting Room 155 B.Dr. Zemerick's talk, titled "Accelerate SmallSat Development with NASA Operational Simulator for Small Satellites (NOS3) and the TMC Technologies FlexSat ," will offer attendees a deep dive into two transformative technologies that are reshaping the future of small satellite missions.Attendees will discover how NOS3, developed by Zemerick and his team at the Katherine JohnsonIndependent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Facility, home of NASA's IV&V Program's McBride Software Testing and Research (JSTAR), enables rapid simulation of flight software with virtual spacecraft and sensors, often within minutes. The presentation will also showcase FlexSat, TMC Technologies' modular, non-proprietary flatsat platform, which enables cybersecurity research, hardware-in-the-loop testing, rapid mission prototyping, and custom research and development. The system's open-source software framework further enhances its utility, allowing for extensive debugging, simulation, and real-time diagnostics."FlexSatis the ultimate solution designed to enhance mission assurance for small satellites," said Dr. Zemerick, "FlexSat is completely customizable and fully integrated with all hardware and software right out of the box. This allows you to focus on your solution faster."“TMC Technologies is committed to solving today’s challenges with tomorrow’s solutions,” said Denise Lindsey, Vice President of Commercial and Federal Civilian Programs. “Dr. Zemerick’s session offers the SmallSat community a front-row seat to see how FlexSatis transforming satellite development, testing, and cybersecurity research using advanced technologies. It’s not just a demo; it’s a glimpse into the future of space mission assurance.”Jeff Edgell, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, added, "FlexSatand NOS3 represent the intersection of digital twin engineering, high-fidelity simulation, and agile software development. These are not theoretical tools, they’re operational force multipliers trusted by NASA and the USAF and now available to the broader SmallSat ecosystem. We invite SmallSat innovators to join Dr. Zemerick’s deep dive and explore how these capabilities can accelerate your next mission.”Wade Linger, President and CEO of TMC Technologies, stated, “At TMC, we’ve built our reputation on delivering the right people equipped with the right tools to achieve extraordinary things. What Dr. Zemerick and his team have done with NOS3 and FlexSatshows what’s possible when innovation is unconstrained.”Don’t miss this opportunity to see how NOS3 and FlexSatcan revolutionize your mission development process. Whether you're launching your first SmallSat or optimizing your next constellation, this presentation will deliver the tools and insights to accelerate success. Join TMC Technologies and Dr. Scott Zemerick on August 13 at 3:30 p.m. in Meeting Room 155 B and take your mission to the next level.For more information, don't hesitate to get in touch with John Dahlia at TMC Technologies at (304) 276-3161 or by email at john.dahlia@tmctechnologies.com.

