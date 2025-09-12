Sky Eye Network Success: Big Road Media Group Expands with 360° Virtual Tours and Drone Services

Big Road Media Group Logo

KINGWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Road Media Group LLC, founded by Steve Loker, is carving out a growing niche in the drone industry with its specialized focus on 360° virtual tours for real estate, restaurants, and businesses. After attending Drone Command Live and joining Sky Eye Network (SEN) in May 2024, Loker has turned his creative passion into a business with clear direction and expanding opportunities.“Before SEN, I felt stuck in a rut, spinning my wheels and going nowhere really fast,” said Steve. “Now, I’m in control of this ship. I love solving problems and finding solutions to challenges.”Big Road Media Group has already delivered projects across real estate and commercial spaces, producing immersive virtual tours both on the ground and in the air. The company is also expanding into equipment inspection tours, drawing on Steve’s 30 years of experience in the transportation industry.Steve credits SEN with helping him shift from part-time work to a business model with growth potential. “I have a real direction with my business. I get to meet new folks and help them find a solution to their needs. I don’t feel like I’m faking it ’til I make it. I’m doing this thing!” he explained.One of his proudest moments came when a co-worker unknowingly shared back a video Steve had recorded, edited, and produced. “They had no idea it was my work. Priceless!” he recalled.Looking ahead, Big Road Media Group is investing in its SceneScape360 platform to showcase virtual tours and is exploring creative applications for industries that may not yet realize the value of immersive media.Steve’s advice to fellow entrepreneurs: “Grab that low-hanging fruit while you’re out there. If you have a knack for something you can do with a camera or drone, find the market for it and make it happen. Be focused but stay flexible.”Big Road Media Group, based in Columbus, Ohio, provides professional drone services and 360 virtual tours for real estate, restaurants, and commercial clients. The company is expanding into inspection and customized media solutions across industries. Founder Steve Loker is a proud graduate of Drone Command Live, trained by The Drone Boss , and an active member of Sky Eye Network.For more information, visit https://bigroadmediagroup.com

