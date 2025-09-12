Software Development Service Expands LLM Capabilities with Custom Open Source LLM Development for Enterprise

DEV.co enhances enterprise AI adoption with new open source LLM integration services tailored for custom, private deployments.

Enterprises want complete control over their data, infrastructure, and outcomes. We’re giving them the keys—whether it’s for legal cases, financial models, HR automation, or internal knowledge bases.”” — Eric Lamanna

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEV.co, a leading custom software development service , today announced the expansion of its artificial intelligence capabilities to include enterprise-grade implementations of open source large language models (LLMs). With the rising demand for private, secure, compliant, and customizable AI , DEV.co now offers tailored solutions that help enterprises deploy and fine-tune open source LLMs for private, on-premises, or hybrid cloud use.“The need for privacy-first, customizable AI solutions is accelerating across industries,” said Nate Nead, CEO of DEV.co. “We’re meeting that need by helping enterprises integrate, fine-tune, and deploy open source LLMs in a way that aligns with their security, compliance, and performance requirements—without being locked into costly, proprietary APIs.”Enterprise-Focused LLM ServicesDEV.co’s expanded services allow clients to implement models such as LLaMA 3, Mistral, Falcon, and other open source LLMs, fully customized for internal business applications. Key components of the offering include:--On-prem or hybrid model deployment--Custom RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) pipelines--Vector database integrations (Qdrant, Chroma, Weaviate)--Multi-modal capabilities and fine-tuning--Custom chatbot and UI layers for internal use--LLM orchestration with tools like LangChain and LlamaIndex“Enterprises are no longer satisfied with basic integrations,” said Eric Lamanna, VP of Sales at DEV.co. “They want complete control over their data, infrastructure, and outcomes. With our services, we’re giving them the keys to build and run their own private GPT-like systems—whether it’s for legal contract review, financial modeling, HR automation, or internal knowledge bases.”Meeting the Demand for Private AIMany companies in regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare, legal, and manufacturing are cautious about sending proprietary or sensitive data to third-party APIs. DEV.co’s approach allows businesses to retain full ownership of data and models, ensuring compliance with HIPAA, SOC2, GDPR, and other data security requirements.The firm’s customizable stack can be deployed on customer-owned hardware (BYOH) or on GPU boxes managed by DEV.co. This flexibility makes it easier for clients to scale compute resources according to usage needs—whether for inference, fine-tuning, or continuous learning loops.Client Use Cases--Early adopters of DEV.co’s expanded LLM capabilities include:--A law firm using a private LLM for contract analysis and legal research.--A healthcare provider deploying AI chat agents for HIPAA-compliant patient support.--A manufacturing enterprise using RAG pipelines to assist frontline staff with real-time troubleshooting.Each deployment is tailored to the organization’s existing infrastructure, workflows, and data sources.Get Started with Private LLMsDEV.co is currently offering free discovery sessions for companies evaluating open source LLM solutions.“We believe open source LLMs will have their WordPress moment,” said Nead. “And DEV.co is here to help enterprises prepare for that future with secure, scalable, and fully customized solutions.”About DEV.coDEV.co is a full-service software development company providing custom solutions in AI, machine learning, blockchain, web and mobile applications. With a growing emphasis on enterprise AI implementation, DEV.co helps companies bridge the gap between innovation and compliance. Learn more at https://dev.co and https://llm.co

