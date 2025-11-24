Public Raffle Opens Access to Small Hotel Ownership on Crete

Villa Koutsakis in sunny southern Greece. A beautiful view from the Villa.

Raffle Site Offers Chance to Own a Hotel on the Coast of Crete for Just £5

Greece is the home of Gods. They may have died, but their presence still makes itself felt.” — Henry Miller

HERAKLION, CRETE, GREECE, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a unique property opportunity that blends accessibility with Mediterranean allure, a 15-unit beachside hotel on the southern coast of Crete is being offered through a public raffle on Raffall.com, with entry tickets priced at only £5.Situated steps from the shoreline, the hotel represents a rare chance for an everyday individual to step into hotel ownership—an aspiration typically considered out of reach. The property is not a luxury resort, but an authentic, functional hotel with cozy guest rooms, direct beach proximity, and the relaxed charm of traditional Greek island life.“Most people assume owning a hotel in Greece is a dream reserved for the wealthy or established investors,” said the raffle organizer. “We wanted to change that narrative and open the door for anyone to have a real shot at living—or investing—the Mediterranean dream.”A Life on Crete’s Southern CoastCrete’s southern side is celebrated for its tranquility and authenticity. Away from the busier northern tourism belt, the region enjoys slower living, intimate coastal communities, and pristine natural settings—ideal for anyone seeking a lifestyle change, creative retreat, or business venture.How the Raffle OperatesThe raffle is facilitated by Raffall.com, which securely manages ticket revenues and ensures transparency in prize delivery. Participants purchase a £5 ticket, and a winner is selected at random when the draw concludes. If the minimum ticket threshold is not reached, the winner may instead receive a cash payout equivalent to 50% of total ticket sales.A Property Full of PossibilitiesThe future owner could take the hotel in multiple directions:Operate it as a guesthouse for budget-friendly beach travelersConvert it into a wellness or creative retreatUse it as a part-time personal residenceResell it as a property investmentA Dream Within ReachThis initiative stands out for its democratic spirit. For the cost of a coffee, individuals from across continents have the opportunity to participate in potentially life-changing ownership.“Someone is going to wake up one day soon and discover that they now own a hotel in Greece,” the organizer added. “For just £5, that possibility becomes real.”

Villa Koutsakis on Raffall.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.