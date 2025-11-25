Beachfront Hotel in Greece to Be Raffled Off Just in Time for Christmas

A beautiful view from the Villa.

Winner will receive a 15-unit hotel, €30,000 cash bonus — and eligibility for the Greek Golden Visa

HERAKLION, CRETE, GREECE, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A unique international real-estate opportunity has been unveiled: the 15-unit Mediterranean beachfront hotel Villa Koutsakis will be raffled this December via Raffall.com, a reputable UK-based competition platform. Villa Koutsakis is located on the southern coast of Crete, the largest of the Greek islands. The winner will not only receive full ownership of the hotel, but also an additional €30,000 cash prize — intended to support transition costs, early operations, or personal use.Ownership qualifies the new proprietor for eligibility under the Greek Golden Visa program, meaning non-European citizens (including U.S. and Australian residents) may obtain residency privileges in addition to securing hotel ownership.Villa Koutsakis is a fully furnished, fully equipped hotel with direct beachfront access, ready for immediate continuation of bookings, vacation rental management, or personal development.The hotel is owned by Anastasia Koutsakis, 78, who is retiring from hospitality.“This hotel has been part of my life for decades,” said Anastasia Koutsakis. “I’m proud that this raffle — together with Golden Visa eligibility and the €30,000 bonus — allows someone from anywhere in the world to step into ownership with confidence and security.”Participants should note that a minimum number of raffle tickets must be sold for the transfer of the hotel to proceed. If the threshold is not met, the winner will instead receive a cash payout. Full terms, eligibility, and threshold details can be found on the Villa Koutsakis raffle page on Raffall.com.The raffle closing just before Christmas ensures a dramatic and life-changing conclusion — and an unforgettable holiday surprise for the eventual winner. Broad international interest is anticipated, particularly in the United States and Australia, where long-term Mediterranean property investments and visa-linked opportunities are surging in popularity.Key Highlights:15-unit boutique hotel directly on the beach in CreteFully furnished and operationalWinner receives hotel plus €30,000 cash prizeQualifies for Greek Golden Visa (non-EU residents eligible)Tickets only £5Minimum ticket threshold applies; otherwise winner receives a cash payoutWinner announced December 2025About Villa KoutsakisVilla Koutsakis is a beachfront boutique hotel known for its welcoming atmosphere, stunning views, and relaxed island ambiance — offering guests an authentic Cretan escape.About Raffall.comRaffall.com is an established UK-based platform specializing in major prize raffles, including high-value property competitions, with transparent rules and verifiable draw processes.

