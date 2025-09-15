EmpowerHer Journey Launches to Help Single Mothers Become Entrepreneurs

New non-profit offers mentorship, funding, and business support to help women break cycles of poverty and build independent futures.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmpowerHer Journey, a nonprofit organization founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Italia Tornabene, proudly announces its mission to transform the lives of single mothers through entrepreneurship, financial education, and strategic support.Built from Tornabene’s own lived experience as a single mother determined to create opportunity where none seemed to exist, EmpowerHer Journey is more than a nonprofit — it is a roadmap to independence, stability, and generational wealth. By addressing the systemic barriers single mothers often face, the organization offers one-on-one mentorship, access to startup resources, business plan development, and pathways to grant opportunities that can turn ideas into thriving enterprises.EmpowerHer Journey operates through a unique reinvestment model, with aligned ventures such as Tornabene Wine and Baxter Learns to Save pledging ten to twenty-five percent of their profits back into the nonprofit’s programs. This innovative structure ensures that business success directly fuels women’s futures, creating a cycle of empowerment that benefits families and communities alike.“I built this from experience — I was a single mother with a dream and no roadmap. This is the roadmap,” said founder Italia Tornabene.Beginning in late 2025, EmpowerHer Journey will launch its first round of microgrants and host virtual workshops designed to equip women with actionable skills and connections. By blending financial resources, educational tools, and mentorship, the nonprofit is setting the stage for thousands of single mothers to step into leadership, stability, and self-sufficiency.With every partnership, grant, and success story, EmpowerHer Journey continues to build a movement that proves when women are given the chance to rise, entire communities rise with them.

