Bene Bellezza Make-up Line Launches in Canada — Made by Canadians for Canadians

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Canadian beauty brand, Bene Bellezza, has officially launched, introducing a flagship line of clean, vegan, and cruelty-free products. Proudly developed and manufactured in Canada, the brand is rooted in a philosophy of timeless elegance, sustainability, and conscious formulation.Founded by entrepreneur Italia Tornabene, Bene Bellezza enters the market with a curated range of products designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance, ethically made beauty essentials. The brand emphasizes local craftsmanship and transparency, with all products formulated to meet clean beauty standards.“Canada deserves a luxury beauty brand it can truly call its own,” said Tornabene. “Bene Bellezza is about more than appearance—it’s about confidence, empowerment, and knowing that what you put on your skin aligns with your values.”Bene Bellezza's debut collection includes three core products:- Beard Growth Oil – An unscented formula infused with hemp, designed to support healthy beard growth without harsh additives.- Hair Growth Oil – A nutrient-rich blend aimed at strengthening roots and encouraging natural hair growth.- Tinted Moisturizer – A lightweight, vegan moisturizer that offers sheer coverage with a natural finish, developed for those seeking a radiant look without heavy foundation.Each product is packaged in matte black and gold, reflecting the brand’s minimalist aesthetic and focus on understated elegance.All Bene Bellezza products are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals. The company maintains a strong commitment to ethical sourcing and environmentally responsible practices.In alignment with its mission to empower communities, 20% of all profits will be donated to EmpowerHer Journey, a Canadian nonprofit that provides support to single mothers through education, housing, childcare, and business development programs.“Our goal is to build a brand that stands for more than beauty,” added Tornabene. “Through our partnership with EmpowerHer Journey, we’re helping to create real opportunities for women across the country.”For more information about Bene Bellezza, visit www.benebellezza.com

