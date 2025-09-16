Whoop Mobile launches new prepaid unlimited wireless plan to 'Battle Big Wireless.'

Corporate Logo Do you know the that feeling?

Whoop Mobile goes against big wireless by offering a “True” $25/mo Unlimited Wireless and Data Plan without the prominent 100-150% bill increase after 90-days.

With so many providers changing their rates, there’s no wonder so many people are posting and sharing discontent, that’s why we’re here- That’s why we offer a true solution to these deceptive offers.” — David Kinsler

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whoop Mobile, a brand new wireless telecommunications company based in Brevard County, Florida, is ready totake over the wireless world and bring back customer satisfaction with true prepaid unlimited plans for just $25per month. With so many wireless companies popping-up, 2025 has seen nasty trends with contract wirelessleaving customers held hostage, surprise hidden fees, and introductory promotions used to deceive customersto join their “Unlimited” plans across the board. Whoop Mobile was launched this year to not just battle the bigwireless, but to offer big savings to their customers on a monthly basis- with No Contracts, No Hidden Fees, andNo Monthly Increases. Ever.Within this ever-changing economy, consumer goods inflation, and the competitive wireless landscape growing,Whoop Mobile is also offering limited data packages with unlimited text and talk prepaid plans for just $5.00 per/mo.Trends are showing a growing market of people switching to “Dumb Phones” (Cellular devices with limited functionality),who use their phones for calls and texts only. Whoop Mobile was one of the first companies to offer such a low-costoption which allows new customers to pick their own price.With the ongoing and oversaturation of sketchy and deceptive wireless plans flooding social media and streamingservices today, Whoop Mobile is holding onto the essential formula for wireless customer growth and satisfaction with“Transparent,” and true advertising conversations. David Kinsler, Whoop Mobile Creative and Marketing Director,clearly supports their advertising road map and stated:“With so many providers to choose from, there’s no wonder so many people are posting and sharing their discontent,dissatisfaction and legit anger on socials these days. People are getting scammed with supposedly $10 and $15 per/mointro-unlimited plans, only to see their bill increase 100-150% after 90-days, all while being held hostage in a 12-month contract. That’s why we’re here... That’s why Whoop Mobile is standing-up and committed to offering an honest andtrue solution to these deceptive offers.”While Whoop Mobile continues to build their online presence through aggressive social media platform advertisingcampaigns, the story and message will continue to reflect their mission and business goals to offer affordablewireless freedom, exceptional customer service, and quality reception on one of America’s largest and mosttrusted 5G networks while offering all customers a 7-day money back guarantee.About Whoop MobileWhoop Mobile was inspired and evolved from it’s associate company, Whoop Connect, Inc., which solidified it’spowerful presence in North America by becoming one of the most successful privately-owned telecommunicationscompanies that serviced over 500,000+ American citizens--- all approved for free internet services via the AffordableConnectivity Program and the Federal Communications Corporation.Whoop Mobile is the fresh, fearless prepaid wireless brand disrupting the industry with affordable, customizable,and contract-free prepaid wireless plans starting at $5 per/mo., and unlimited plans at just $25 per/mo., all beingserviced on one of America’s largest 5G networks.Whoop is rewriting and revolutionizing the rules of wireless, one user at a time.Whoop Mobile Video Announcement can be also be watched by clicking the link below.Video Link:For more information, visit www.whoopmobile.com Media Contact:David Kinsler Whoop Mobile Creative / MarketingEmail: dk@whoopmobile.comDirect: 602-403-4143

Whoop Mobile EPK Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.