New AI Platform launches and revolutionizes the way they tackle marketing, lead generation, CRM’s and content creation

Meet "Walter," from Waltz AI, your new best friend!

Waltz AI launches a complete marketing department available within a single-sourced S.a.a.S. application.

This new platform makes it easy for entrepreneurs and agencies to deliver professional results in record time, without compromising on creativity or design.” — Eric Schouten, CEO and Co-Founder

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- They say New York City is the “City that never sleeps.” Most would agree the tech-industry in the Big Apple doesn’t either- especially, “Walter,” from Waltz AI. This week, a new company is launching in the height of AI "Awareness," and they're set on developing a new foundation to applications with automated design and commerce services. One visit to the S.a.a.S. website engine, Waltz-ai.com, and new businesses in start-up mode will soon find out that Walter is a 24-7, 365 days-a-week virtual “employee” who never sleeps for customers either. Walter’s number one job is to carefully guide, instruct, and teach new business owners how to succeed with their marketing, CRM , webpage designs, email and social content generation- just to begin with. Offering a one-stop building opportunity with a lightning-fast Webpage Builder, a smart Design Center, integrated tools for lead generation and so much more, Waltz AI is betting on the future yet allowing entrepreneurs to build for it- today.What separates Waltz AI, is that it's not just a tool, but a complete one-stop growth solution for businesses that need to scale faster without unnecessary steps. “Waltz AI is all about speed and quality,” says Eric Schouten, co-founder of Waltz AI. “The platform makes it easy for entrepreneurs and agencies to deliver professional results in record time, without compromising on creativity or design. The platform also wants to inspire students to bring their creative ideas to life with our user-friendly tool. Walter is there for them too. The faster and better our next generation learns to work with AI tools, the stronger their future will be.”One of the major problems with other applications is that you feel alone, looking for help in the AI world- with Waltz AI, customers always have a creative sparring partner by their side. Getting stuck is a thing of the past: whenever designers hit a roadblock, Walter will be ready to help and guide. Walter is the AI creative buddy at the heart of the platform. The AI mentor thinks along, brainstorms, and answers all your questions. Always instantly available. No more endless waiting for feedback from an agency or colleague—just ask Walter.When it comes to new technology and software applications, speed is everything. With Waltz AI, the creative process becomes not only faster but also smarter. The platform combines ease of use, professional output, and direct access to leads—a unique formula that helps businesses achieve results immediately. What could take hours of design, can be produced in minutes. What took several reviews and editing when writing copy, turns over in Waltz AI within record fast time.About Waltz AIWaltz AI is an AI platform that brings together creativity, speed, and quality. With intelligent AI tools for web creation, email marketing, design, and lead generation, Waltz AI helps businesses of all shapes and sizes work faster and more efficiently, without compromising professionalism. Find more information about Waltz AI at www.waltz-ai.com For more information and interviews please contact:Eric Schouten, Co-Founder and CEOEric@waltz-ai.com###

