Commission to Consider Five Applicants for Vacancy in the 20th Judicial District

Nashville, Tenn. - The Trial Court Vacancy Commission has received five applications for a vacancy in the 20th Judicial District following the retirement of the Honorable Phillip R. Robinson on Oct. 17, 2025. The 20th Judicial District covers Davidson County, and this circuit court will be assigned domestic relations cases.

The applicants for the circuit court vacancy are:

Audrey L. Anderson

Bethany P. Glandorf

Harold E. Rushton

Morgan E. Smith

John R. Wilks

The public hearing for this position will be held Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, at 9 a.m. CDT at the Nashville School of Law, 4013 Armory Oaks Drive, Nashville, Tennessee 37204.

Any member of the public may attend the public hearing and can express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, or have questions about the Commission, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel at the Administrative Office of the Courts, at John.Jefferson@tncourts.gov or 615-741-2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward nominees for the position to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

For additional information, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel, at john.jefferson@tncourts.gov.

