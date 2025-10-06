NaVOBA Announces the 2025 Veteran's Business Enterprise® of the Year

NaVOBA honors outstanding Certified Veteran's Business Enterprises® providing exceptional value as suppliers to Corporate America.

The veterans we recognized tonight represent the very best of what military service instills—discipline, innovation, and integrity.” — NaVOBA President & CEO, Matthew Pavelek

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) proudly hosted the 2025 Veteran’s Business Enterprise® of the Year Awards Ceremony during NaVOBA's Joint Forces Forum at the Bolger Center in Potomac, Maryland. The event brought together corporate leaders and Veteran’s Business Enterprisesfrom across the nation to honor excellence, innovation, and resilience among veteran entrepreneurs.“The veterans we recognized tonight represent the very best of what military service instills—discipline, innovation, and integrity," NaVOBA President and CEO, Matthew Pavelek, said. "Their businesses are not only successful, but they actively create opportunities for other veterans, strengthening communities and fueling economic growth. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and share their stories.”NaVOBA is proud to recognize Brenden Blair, Founder and CEO of St. George Equipment, as the 2025 Veteran’s Business Enterpriseof the Year. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, St. George Equipment provides top-of-the-line equipment to meet the diverse needs of industries ranging from manufacturing and construction to agriculture for government and private sector clients.Brenden served in the U.S. Air Force from 2007–2016 and founded the company in 2020. Beyond growth, Brenden is a mentor and advocate for veteran entrepreneurs nationwide, championing veteran hiring and service-disabled business inclusion. His leadership embodies NaVOBA’s mission to advance opportunity for those who’ve served. At St. George Equipment, Brenden prioritizes veteran hiring and leads by example in showing how military service translates into business excellence. His philosophy is clear: "when one veteran succeeds, we all move forward."Learn more about St. George Equipment at www.navoba.org/vbe-spotlight-st-george-equipment The awards ceremony also honored two additional remarkable businesses with the 2025 Veteran’s Business EnterpriseWe Love Awards.The first Veteran’s Business EnterpriseWe Love is led by Alexander “Alec” Hall, Founder and President of Alliance Cyber. Alec served 28 years in the United States Air Force from 1991 to 2019, overseeing global cyber operations. Following retirement, he founded Alliance Cyber in 2021. Since then, the company has grown rapidly and today delivers cybersecurity risk management, CMMC compliance, and managed IT services for small and medium-sized businesses. Under Alec’s leadership, Alliance Cyber has been recognized with numerous honors, including Small Business of the Year and the HIREVETS Gold Medallion Award for veteran hiring. Alliance Cyber demonstrates that veteran-led businesses can deliver commercial excellence while advancing national security and uplifting communities.Read about Alliance Cyber at www.navoba.org/vbe-spotlight-alliance-cyber The next Veteran’s Business EnterpriseWe Love Award went to U.S. Air Force veteran Jack Smith, Founder and CEO of Fortuna BMC. Jack’s military service in the United States Air Force instilled the leadership, adaptability, and technical expertise that continue to shape his entrepreneurial approach. Jack and his team have created structured hiring pipelines that actively recruit and support veterans, transitioning servicemembers, and reservists—as well as extending opportunities to military spouses. This approach goes far beyond job placements; it emphasizes career growth, mentorship, and long-term professional development.You can learn more at www.navoba.org/vbe-spotlight-fortuna-bmc The 2025 Veteran’s Business Enterpriseof the Year Awards Ceremony showcased the transformative power of veteran entrepreneurship—highlighting leaders who continue to serve their nation by building strong businesses, mentoring others, and driving economic opportunity.NaVOBA remains steadfast in its mission to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran's Business Enterprises(VBEs) through certification , advocacy, outreach, recognition, and education. To learn more about NaVOBA’s work, visit www.navoba.org

