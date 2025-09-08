NaVOBA Partners with Founders First CDC to Promote the Stephen L. Tadlock Veteran Grant for Veteran Entrepreneurs

NaVOBA partners with Founders First CDC to promote $25K in microgrants supporting veteran-owned businesses nationwide.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA ) announced a new collaboration with Founders First CDC to promote the Stephen L. Tadlock Veteran Grant, a national program designed to provide direct funding and resources to veteran-owned businesses.Inspired by Founders First CEO Kim Folsom’s late brother, U.S. Navy Veteran Stephen L. Tadlock, the grant program honors his life and legacy of service and entrepreneurship. Each year, the program distributes a $25,000 fund in the form of $1,000 micro-grants to 25 veteran-owned, employer-based small businesses across the country. In addition to funding, recipients gain access to valuable business resources, training, and a community of like-minded entrepreneurs.The impact of the grant is already being felt among veteran entrepreneurs. “I’m incredibly thankful for the Stephen L. Tadlock Veteran Grant. The funding helped us strengthen operations, grow our team, and build capacity for larger projects,” said Nadean Carson, U.S. Air Force Veteran and Founder of YOA Construction (a NaVOBA Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise® ). “As a veteran-owned business, this support made a real impact and gave us the momentum to take YOA Construction to the next level.”Veteran business owners interested in applying for the Stephen L. Tadlock Veteran Grant can visit www.navoba.org/stephen-l-tadlock-veteran-grant Eligible applicants include U.S. military veterans who serve as a CEO, President, or Business Owner of an active U.S.-based business that has been in operation for at least one year. Businesses must generate less than $5 million in annual revenue and employ or contract between two and 100 people. The application period is open now, with a deadline of October 7, 2025.About NaVOBANaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises(VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition, and education.About Founders First CDCFounders First CDC is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to close the economic equity gap for diverse-led, employer-based small businesses by providing training, funding, and resources to accelerate their growth. Through initiatives such as the Stephen L. Tadlock Veteran Grant, Founders First supports entrepreneurs in building sustainable businesses that create jobs and strengthen communities nationwide.

