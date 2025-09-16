PROLIM Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Status, Strengthening Global Cloud Leadership

PROLIM Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Status. PROLIM AWS Achieved Badges PROLIM

PROLIM earns AWS MSP Partner status, enhancing cloud service capabilities and expanding its global footprint in managed cloud solutions.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PROLIM, a global leader in digital transformation and cloud solutions, is proud to announce its approval as an AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner. This achievement highlights PROLIM’s proven expertise, customer success, and technical excellence in delivering the full lifecycle of AWS cloud services from strategy and migration to ongoing management, optimization, and innovation.

The AWS MSP Program recognizes partners who meet the highest bar of technical and operational excellence to provide end-to-end AWS solutions. As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with deep industry knowledge, PROLIM now joins an elite group of global providers trusted to design, manage, and optimize mission-critical cloud environments at scale.

“Achieving the AWS MSP designation is a significant milestone that reinforces our commitment to secure, scalable, and high-performing cloud solutions,” said Prabhu Patil, Founder & CEO of PROLIM. “For our customers, this means cloud adoption is not only a technology enabler, but a strategic advantage driving innovation and business growth.”

What This Means for Customers

By partnering with PROLIM as an AWS MSP, customers can expect Value additions in

· Cost Optimization – Ongoing governance and right-sizing to reduce AWS spend.

· Security & Compliance – Continuous monitoring, vulnerability management, and alignment with frameworks such as FedRAMP, HIPAA, ISO, and NIST.

· 24/7 Operations – Proactive monitoring, incident management, and automated remediation.

· Innovation Enablement – Faster adoption of advanced AWS services like AI/ML, Analytics, and IoT.

· Business Continuity – Disaster Recovery (DR), backup, and multi-AZ high availability architectures.

Empowering Customers Through AWS Partnership: With the AWS MSP Partner designation, PROLIM is uniquely positioned to help organizations accelerate cloud adoption, modernize operations, and achieve strategic business outcomes on AWS.

About PROLIM

PROLIM is a leading PLM, Cloud, Mendix, and Digital Transformation solutions provider to Global Fortune 1000 companies. With 15 global offices in the US, India, Australia and New Zealand, PROLIM has won 40+ awards & proudly serves over 1700+ customers to innovate & improve their profitability & efficiency. PROLIM was founded in 2005 & is headquartered in Farmington Hills, USA. With its global footprint & expertise in the latest technologies, PROLIM can partner to speed up your Digital Transformation journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

