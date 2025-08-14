PROLIM Government Technologies Ranks #1525 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 PROLIM Government Technologies Ranks #1525 Award on the 2025 Inc. 5000 PROLIM

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 286%, PROLIM Government Technologies Joins America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

We’re honored to join the Inc. 5000 list, reflecting our team’s dedication to delivering secure, innovative tech solutions for government clients” — said Ashwini Patil, President at PROLIM Government Technologies

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that PROLIM Government Technologies ranks No. 1525 on the 2025 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the U.S. economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Well-known brands such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia first gained national recognition as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Ashwini Patil, President at PROLIM Government Technologies. “This milestone reflects our team’s commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and transformative technology solutions for our government clients. Our facility security clearance enables us to manage sensitive information with the highest level of compliance, ensuring mission success.”

The 2025 Inc. 5000 class represents companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth despite challenges such as inflationary pressures, rising capital costs, and talent acquisition hurdles. This year’s honorees have made significant contributions to the economy, collectively adding hundreds of thousands of jobs over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, Inc. editor-in-chief. “To see the surprising and impactful ways companies are transforming industries—from AI to manufacturing—is inspiring. Congratulations to this year’s honorees for sustaining growth in a challenging economic climate.”

About PROLIM:

PROLIM is a leading PLM, Cloud, Mendix, and Digital Transformation solutions provider to Global Fortune 1000 companies. With 14 global offices in the US, India, Australia and New Zealand, PROLIM has won 40+ awards & proudly serves over 1600+ customers to innovate & improve their profitability & efficiency. PROLIM was founded in 2005 & is headquartered in Farmington Hills, USA. With its global footprint & expertise in the latest technologies, PROLIM can partner to speed up your Digital Transformation journey.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyses company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

