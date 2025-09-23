Next-generation rendering technology brings photorealistic 3D experiences to enterprises at scale

View ply files with echo3D 3D digital asset management with Gaussian Splat View Gaussian Splat Files with echo3D

echo3D, the leading 3D digital asset management (DAM) platform, announces support for Gaussian splatting during AES 2025

Gaussian splatting is a leap forward in how businesses visualize their 3D data. By adding this capability to echo3D, we’re empowering enterprises to create more immersive and efficient 3D experiences” — Alon Grinshpoon, CEO at echo3D

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- echo3D , the leading 3D digital asset management (DAM) platform, today announced support for Gaussian splatting, a breakthrough technique in 3D graphics, during the Augmented Enterprise Summit 2025 in Dallas, TX.Gaussian splatting is an advanced rendering method that reconstructs real-world scenes using point-based data instead of traditional polygon meshes. By leveraging Gaussian functions, this technique produces hyper-realistic, immersive visuals with unprecedented speed and efficiency.For enterprises, the implications are game-changing:- Faster Rendering & Deployment: Reduce processing times while delivering photorealistic results across AR, VR, and 3D applications.- Cost Efficiency: Eliminate the need for heavy polygon-based modeling and manual optimization, cutting production time and resource costs.- Scalable Innovation: Unlock more lifelike digital twins, immersive training environments, and realistic product visualizations.“Gaussian splatting represents a leap forward in how businesses can visualize and interact with their 3D data,” said Alon Grinshpoon, CEO & Co-Founder at echo3D. “By adding this capability to echo3D, we’re empowering enterprises across industries—from manufacturing and automotive to retail and energy—to create more immersive, accessible, and efficient 3D experiences.”With Gaussian splatting now fully integrated, echo3D enables enterprises to easily upload, manage, and stream splat-based assets just like any other 3D model. This unlocks a new era of scalability for companies adopting immersive technologies.echo3D will be showcasing their industry leading 3D DAM and this new feature at Booth #107 at the Augmented Enterprise Summit 2025, where attendees can experience Gaussian splatting in action.About echo3D:echo3D is the leading 3D digital asset management (DAM) platform, enabling enterprises to manage, optimize, and deliver 3D content across industries. From product visualization to digital twins, echo3D powers the future of immersive content.

