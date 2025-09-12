EPC Group Launches Revolutionary AI Solution for LiveLink Migration Assessments and Full-Scale Migrations

EPC Group Industry Leading Power BI Consulting Experts

AI-powered solution revolutionizes enterprise content migration from LiveLink and Documentum to Microsoft 365, replacing outdated manual consulting models

Traditional 'good old boy, clueless salesman' consulting proposals for these projects were not based on reality but how much a consulting firm could squeeze out of its clients.” — Errin O'Connor

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, a Microsoft Gold Partner and pioneer in enterprise content management migration, today announced the commercial release of its groundbreaking AI-powered LiveLink and SharePoint Migration Assessment Solution. This revolutionary technology transforms how enterprises approach legacy ECM system migrations, analyzing hundreds of complex workflows in a few months rather than a year plus, while exposing the inefficiencies of traditional "rate card" consulting models that have dominated the industry for decades.Industry Disruption: AI Replaces Manual Consulting MethodsThe enterprise content management migration industry has long been dominated by consulting firms deploying armies of consultants at premium hourly rates, conducting endless stakeholder interviews, and producing documentation that often misses critical technical dependencies. EPC Group's AI solution fundamentally disrupts this model by using advanced machine learning algorithms specifically trained on LiveLink, Documentum, and SharePoint architectures to automatically discover, analyze, and map complex workflows that manual processes routinely miss."The days of consultants charging premium rates to interview employees about workflows they barely understand are over," states Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect at EPC Group. "Our AI solution uncovers workflow logic, dependencies, and integration points that human consultants simply cannot identify through interviews. We're seeing organizations save money on assessment costs while achieving 10 times the accuracy."Breakthrough Technology Validated by Industry LeadersEPC Group's solution has undergone rigorous validation by Microsoft's engineering teams and leading OpenText experts, confirming its ability to:- Analyze 400+ complex LiveLink workflows in under 72 hours- Identify undocumented dependencies and custom code modules- Map content relationships across 500+ TB repositories- Generate migration strategies with 99.7% accuracy- Reduce assessment timelines from 40 weeks to 12 weeksThe technology specifically addresses the critical challenge of undocumented legacy systems where original developers are long gone, and no documentation exists. Traditional consulting approaches rely on employee interviews, which studies show capture less than 30% of actual system functionality.Exposing the "Rate Card" Consulting ModelFor decades, enterprise consulting has operated on the "rate card" model – deploying large teams of consultants at hourly rates ranging from $200-$500, regardless of actual value delivered. This approach incentivizes longer engagements, more resources, and extended timelines. The industry's "good old boys club" has perpetuated this model through relationship selling, expensive client entertainment, and maximizing profit margins over client outcomes."We've seen proposals from traditional firms requesting 20-25 consultants for 18-month engagements to assess what our AI completes in months," notes O'Connor. "They're still selling bodies and hours while we're delivering intelligence and outcomes. The market is waking up to this fundamental disconnect."Real-World Impact: 600 Workflows Analyzed Correctly | The Right and Only WayA recent Fortune 500 energy sector deployment demonstrated the solution's capabilities, analyzing:- 600 complex LiveLink workflows- 1 Petabyte of content requiring optimization to 40TB- 91 custom LiveLink modules with zero documentation- Integration points across 100+ SharePoint Servers, File Servers and legacy "could be anything on it" type servers- Regulatory compliance requirements including SOXTraditional consulting proposals for these projects were not based on reality but how much a consulting firm could squeeze out of its clients. Not based on real world data but "what can we make and how much margin. EPC Group's AI solution completed the comprehensive assessment in months and provide real answers, identifying critical dependencies that manual methods had missed in previous attempts.Microsoft 365 Migration ExcellenceThe solution seamlessly bridges legacy ECM systems to modern Microsoft 365 environments, providing:- Automated workflow conversion to Power Automate- Content optimization and deduplication strategies- Zero Trust security framework implementation- Compliance mapping for regulated industries- User adoption and change management planningIndustry Validation and RecognitionLeading industry analysts have recognized the transformational impact:"EPC Group's AI approach represents the future of ECM migration" - G. Research"Traditional consulting firms should be concerned" - F. Analytics"A paradigm shift in how enterprises approach digital transformation" - IDCBreaking the Consulting Cartel of the "Old Boys Network"The enterprise consulting industry generates over $250 billion annually, with ECM migration representing a $15 billion segment. Much of this revenue comes from inefficient manual processes, redundant work, and intentionally extended timelines. EPC Group's AI solution threatens this entire ecosystem by delivering superior results at a fraction of the cost and time."Consultants taking clients to expensive dinners and golf outings while charging $400/hour for junior resources to conduct interviews is an insult to enterprise efficiency," states O'Connor. "Our AI doesn't need entertainment budgets or relationship selling – it delivers measurable, accurate results that speak for themselves."Availability and ImplementationThe AI LiveLink Migration Assessment Solution is immediately available for enterprise deployments. Organizations can choose between:- Rapid Assessment Package: A few weeks of AI analysis with comprehensive reporting- Migration Planning Package: 4-5-weeks assessment plus detailed migration roadmap- Full Implementation Support: End-to-end migration execution with AI optimizationMarket Transformation InevitableAs enterprises face pressure to modernize legacy systems while controlling costs, the contrast between AI-powered solutions and traditional consulting becomes stark. Organizations paying millions for manual assessments that miss critical dependencies are questioning the value proposition of traditional consulting firms."We're not just offering a better solution – we're exposing an industry built on inefficiency," concludes O'Connor. "When our AI can accomplish in a few months what consultants charge years for, the market will force change. The era of rate card consulting by clueless portly salesmen is ending and trying to offshore as much to gain margin, and the related unethical practices are dying."About EPC GroupFounded in 1997, EPC Group is a Microsoft Gold Partner specializing in AI-powered enterprise content management solutions. With over 1,500 successful implementations and recognition as a G2 Leader in Business Intelligence consulting, EPC Group combines deep technical expertise with innovative AI solutions to transform how organizations approach digital transformation. The company's proprietary AI technologies have revolutionized LiveLink, Documentum, and SharePoint migrations for Fortune 500 companies across North America.

