Johnson Energy Storage Named Top 20 Fastest Growing Company by Atlanta Business Chronicle

The award highlights JES’ accelerated growth and solid-state battery commercialization progress.

We are proud to be building not only a world-changing technology but also a company that contributes to Atlanta’s innovation economy.” — Dr. Lonnie Johnson, Founder of Johnson Energy Storage

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson Energy Storage (JES), a leader in next-generation solid-state battery technology, has been recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the region. At the 2025 Pacesetters Awards, JES ranked 19th out of 75 companies honored, securing a place among Atlanta’s top 20 fastest-growing businesses.

This recognition underscores the company’s growth trajectory over the last two years, driven by breakthrough advancements in battery technology, strategic partnerships, and an expanding intellectual property portfolio.

“From the beginning, our mission at Johnson Energy Storage has been to change the way the world stores energy,” said Dr. Lonnie Johnson, Founder of Johnson Energy Storage. “Being recognized as one of Atlanta’s fastest-growing companies affirms what we’ve been working toward for years. We are proud to be building not only a world-changing technology but also a company that contributes to Atlanta’s innovation economy.”

Under the leadership of CEO Brandon Martin, JES has raised nearly $30 million in new investments, secured key strategic partnerships, and significantly advanced the company’s road map. The recognition by the Atlanta Business Chronicle highlights both the momentum JES has achieved and the growing market confidence in the company’s breakthrough technology.

“Being named among the top 20 fastest-growing companies reflects the hard work of our team and the strength of our partnerships,” said Brandon Martin, CEO of Johnson Energy Storage. “As we accelerate commercialization of our solid-state batteries, we see enormous opportunities ahead for JES.”

The Pacesetters Awards spotlight Atlanta’s most dynamic and high-growth businesses across industries. For JES, the recognition represents a milestone as the company continues to scale operations and bring its True All-Solid-State Battery (TASSB) technology closer to market.

For more information on Johnson Energy Storage visit www.johnsonenergystorage.com.

About Johnson Energy Storage

Johnson Energy Storage (JES) is a cutting-edge technology company dedicated to transforming the way the world stores energy, and pioneering the development of True All-Solid-State Batteries (TASSB), a safer, higher-performance alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries. Built on more than 25 years of research led by Dr. Lonnie Johnson, JES’s proprietary glass electrolyte technology delivers greater stability, higher energy density, and significant manufacturing cost advantages. Headquartered in Atlanta, JES is advancing the future of clean energy storage while creating high-tech jobs in the U.S.

