Johnson Energy Storage and Tuskegee University Announce the Dr. Lonnie Johnson Technology Research & Incubation Center

Dr. Mark Brown & Dr. Lonnie Johnson after signing the agreement to create the Dr. Lonnie Johnson Technology Research & Incubation Center on Tuskegee University Campus

Partnership Aims to Drive Innovation, Create Jobs, and Advance Next Generation Energy Solutions

We are excited to collaborate with Tuskegee University to establish a center that will drive both technological advancements and economic development.” — Dr. Lonnie Johnson, Founder of Johnson Energy Storage

TUSKEGEE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson Energy Storage (JES) and Tuskegee University are proud to announce the formal signing of a Cooperation Agreement to establish the Dr. Lonnie Johnson Technology Research & Incubation Center on Tuskegee University’s historic campus. This collaboration will advance JES’s mission in developing cleaner, safer, and more affordable energy solutions by equipping students with the space to explore cutting-edge technologies and nurture entrepreneurship.

This new Technology Research and Incubation Facility (TRIC) will have a strong focus on fostering talent, particularly from underrepresented communities. It will serve as a bridge between academia and industry, providing students and faculty access to state-of-the-art resources and real-world opportunities while supporting the growth of emerging technologies.

“As a Tuskegee alumnus, it is an honor to create opportunities for the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs. This Center will embody our vision to push the boundaries of energy technology while uplifting the communities that shaped us,” said Dr. Lonnie Johnson, Founder of Johnson Energy Storage. “We are excited to collaborate with Tuskegee University to establish a center that will drive both technological advancements and economic development.”

The collaboration builds on years of partnership between Johnson Energy Storage and Tuskegee University, as the university serves as a key research and professional pipeline for JES. The new Center will expand this relationship by providing students with the resources and tools necessary to engage in meaningful research while driving entrepreneurial ventures that support Alabama’s economic ecosystem.

“Tuskegee University is known for solving the world’s most complex problems and one of our most distinguished alums Dr. Lonnie Johnson has built a career doing just that,” said Dr. Mark A. Brown, President and CEO. “Our work with the Dr. Lonnie Johnson Technology Research & Incubation Center is going to change how our students see the world and set them up for success long after they leave Tuskegee. This partnership aligns with our strategic focus on economic development while underscoring the power of collaboration to create jobs, promote innovation, and prepare our students to become leaders in emerging industries.”

The Center will also advance Alabama’s role as a leader in clean energy development, with Innovate Alabama’s strategic investment in JES playing an integral role in catalyzing this effort. Innovate Alabama’s InvestAL program, which recently invested in JES, aims to support high-growth startups and attract innovative partnerships to the state.

For more information on Johnson Energy Storage and its partnership initiatives, visit www.johnsonenergystorage.com. For details on Tuskegee University, visit www.tuskegee.edu.

# # #

About Johnson Energy Storage

Johnson Energy Storage (JES) is a cutting-edge technology company dedicated to transforming the way the world stores energy. Our team of experts is committed to developing innovative solutions that will make energy storage safer, more efficient, more affordable, and more sustainable. We believe that our all-solid-state battery technology will be a step towards realizing this goal. JES is dedicated to leaving a softer footprint wherever we tread and to making a positive impact on the environment.

About Tuskegee University

Founded in 1881 by Booker T. Washington, Tuskegee University is home to approximately 3,000 students from the U.S. and 30 foreign countries. The institution is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS), and all of its professional programs are accredited by their respective agencies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.