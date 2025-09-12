Undergraduate research program bridging advanced manufacturing and cybersecurity coming to OSU

The U.S. is facing a projected shortfall of 2.1 million unfilled manufacturing jobs by 2030.

Two researchers from the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology, Drs. Sri Ramesh and Ranji Vaidyanathan, are prepared to face this issue head-on with an award from the National Science Foundation to launch a Research Experiences for Undergraduates site focused on the intersection of advanced manufacturing and cybersecurity.

The program will host 10 students each summer from 2026 through 2028 for a 10-week research and professional development experience. The goal is to prepare students for careers in advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity and related fields, while also building a foundation for graduate research.

“Advanced manufacturing is transforming how we design and produce materials, while cybersecurity has become critical to protecting increasingly digital and interconnected systems,” said Ramesh, principal investigator and assistant professor for the School of Industrial Engineering and Management. “Industry reports indicate that over 94% of manufacturers are already using or evaluating smart manufacturing and AM, and most expect to expand their workforce to support these technologies.”

The REU program was inspired from the recognition that advanced manufacturing and cybersecurity are now inseparable fields, and future engineers must be equipped to both innovate and protect the systems that support modern manufacturing.

Students will join OSU faculty in hands-on projects in areas such as aerospace, bioengineering, construction and energy storage, while also tackling the cybersecurity challenges of connected manufacturing systems. They will present their research at a final symposium on campus, with opportunities for broader dissemination through conferences and reports. Each year, one student will be selected to present at the Annual International Solid Freeform Fabrication Symposium in Austin, Texas, a world-renowned conference on additive manufacturing.

The program places special emphasis on supporting students from community colleges, regional universities and other institutions without access to large research facilities.

“Students from smaller colleges will gain access to state-of-the-art laboratories, research mentorship, and professional development opportunities they may not otherwise encounter,” Ramesh said. “Students from OSU are also encouraged to apply. The opportunity is broadly open to all.”

Each participant will be paired with a faculty and graduate student mentor, creating long-term support networks that extend beyond the summer session.

In addition to research, students will participate in structured workshops on professional communication, ethical research practices and graduate school preparation. They will also interact directly with industry professionals and national lab researchers. Site visits to facilities such as Tinker Air Force Base, along with webinars with Oak Ridge National Laboratory and conversations with OSU alumni entrepreneurs, will expose participants to both industrial and entrepreneurial perspectives.

OSU is uniquely positioned to lead this work through its combination of research strengths and infrastructure.

CEAT has faculty with established funding from agencies such as NSF, NASA and the Department of Defense in advanced manufacturing and cybersecurity. Additionally, OSU has unique facilities, including the Advanced Technology Research Center, the ENDEAVOR Maker Space and the OSU Microscopy Facility, which provide the infrastructure for students to engage in meaningful research from day one.

“You do not need prior lab experience to succeed here,” Ramesh said. “If you want to explore advanced manufacturing and cybersecurity in a supportive environment, this is your chance. If you bring motivation and curiosity, this program will give you access to cutting-edge labs, dedicated mentors, and the chance to contribute to real-world projects.”

* A website for applicants to apply is currently being developed and will be shared on CEAT’s website and social media platforms once it is live.