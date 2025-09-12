Mari Welsh&Gini Woodbridge Join Women in Power to Share Their Vision for Empowering Women Through Support ,Collaboration

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mari Welsh and Gini Woodbridge, co-founders of The Growing Place, are set to appear on Women in Power TV, where they share how compassion, collaboration, and mentorship shape their approach to empowering women.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In their episode, Welsh and Woodbridge explore the power of creating supportive communities, and break down how mentorship and trusting instincts can drive lasting change.“Collaboration with others amplifies your ability to achieve meaningful goals,” said Welsh and Woodbridge.Mari and Gini’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/mari-welsh-and-gini-woodbridge

