Utah Virtual Academy Brings Students and Teachers Together at Annual Back to School Fair

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA) hosted its annual Back to School Fair this week at Sugar House Park, giving hundreds of kindergarten through fifth grade students the opportunity to meet their teachers and classmates in person while enjoying games, food, and activities.The fair featured carnival games, bounce houses, a climbing wall, and hands-on activities led by UTVA teachers. Families also enjoyed snow cones, popcorn, and opportunities to connect with staff members outside of the virtual classroom.“This event is one of the highlights of our year,” said Lacey Robinson, UTVA Elementary School Principal. “Our students spend so much time learning, so being able to see their teachers and classmates face-to-face is incredibly meaningful. You can feel the excitement when students recognize each other or run to hug their teacher.”According to Robinson, the fair also serves as a reminder of the importance of school choice in Utah. A lot of parents think their only options are their neighborhood school or homeschooling. Events like this help families see that there are other public school choices available. “For many students, UTVA provides the environment where they can truly thrive, and it’s important that parents know they have the right to choose the best fit for their child,” she said.After enjoying the carnival, students broke into grade-level groups for activities with their teachers and classmates.“Our teachers go above and beyond to make these connections special,” Robinson said. “They come prepared with activities, prizes, and ways to recognize each student. When a teacher calls a student by name and the student lights up, that’s when you see the real impact. Those relationships carry into the classroom and strengthen learning.”Many families traveled from across the state to attend, with some driving several hours after a full day of school. The event also welcomed new families preparing to start at UTVA, giving them the chance to meet staff and peers before classes begin.“Building community is essential,” Robinson added. “We want students to feel seen, valued, and connected—not just to their teachers but to each other. That sense of belonging motivates them to learn and helps them thrive.”UTVA, a full-time public online school serving students across Utah, offers live daily instruction, small class sizes, and grade-level outings throughout the year. The Back to School Fair is the first major gathering of the school year, with additional events planned across the state in the coming months.About Utah Virtual AcademyUtah Virtual Academy (UTVA) is a full-time, tuition-free public online school serving K–12 students statewide. UTVA combines innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum and certified teachers to provide students with personalized learning and strong academic support. More information is available at http://utva.k12.com

