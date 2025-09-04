Enrollment Now Open for Utah Virtual Academy’s Full-Time and Part-Time Classes

UTVA provides a Utah-aligned curriculum with live instruction, interactive lessons, and offline materials, ensuring students have the support they need to thrive.

MURRAY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA) , a tuition-free, accredited K-12 online public charter school, continues open enrollment for the 2025–26 school year. Families across Utah can now apply for both full-time and part-time courses through the Statewide Online Education Program (SOEP).“Behind every successful student is a team of people who believe in them, and our teachers and staff do exactly that every single day,” said Meghan Merideth, Executive Director at UTVA. “They bring expertise, encouragement, and compassion to every interaction, making online learning a powerful and personal experience for every child we serve.”UTVA provides a Utah-aligned curriculum with live instruction, interactive lessons, and offline materials, ensuring students have the support they need to thrive. Full-time students receive a comprehensive program including core subjects, electives, and concurrent enrollment courses. Through SOEP, students in grades 6–12 can also enroll part-time, taking individual online classes tuition-free while remaining at their current school.“Flexibility is at the heart of what we offer,” added Merideth. “Whether students are enhancing their current education with our courses or fully transitioning to an online curriculum, UTVA is designed to fit seamlessly into their lives, supporting both academic and personal growth.”Open enrollment runs through October 1, after which new students may join in monthly cohorts as space allows.About Utah Virtual AcademyUtah Virtual Academy (UTVA) is a statewide online public school serving students in grades K-12. As a long-standing participant in SOEP, UTVA is dedicated to delivering personalized, high-quality education that meets the unique needs of every student. For more information and to enroll in either full-time or part-time programs, visit utva.k12.com ###

