MDC invites landowners to a forest management workshop on Sept. 26 in Higbee

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to a forest management workshop Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on private property in Higbee. This workshop is designed to give landowners a better understanding of woodland management on private lands. Participants will learn about invasive species management, timber stand improvement methods, prescribed fire use, and more.

Registration is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4vF. The day will start with a short discussion indoors followed by a guided hike outdoors. Participants are asked to dress for the weather. Lunch will be provided.

After registering, participants are asked to contact Hayden Dorrell at hayden.dorrell@mdc.mo.gov or (573) 416-5114 to receive the address of the private property hosting the event.

