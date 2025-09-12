Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,140 in the last 365 days.

Parliamentary Secretary Kody Blois concludes visit to China with Saskatchewan-led trade delegation

CANADA, December 9 - From September 6 to 9, 2025, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, Kody Blois, participated in a trade delegation to China led by the Premier of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe, to engage on several trade irritants, including duties imposed on imports of canola products from Canada. The delegation had constructive discussions to these ends with Chinese officials and key organizations involved in trade between Canada and China.

Parliamentary Secretary Blois met with China’s Executive Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ma Zhaoxu, China’s Vice Minister of Commerce, Li Chenggang, and other officials to discuss pathways to resolve existing trade irritants.

In meetings, Parliamentary Secretary Blois underscored Canada’s commitment to supporting farmers affected by Chinese tariffs and the recently announced measures intended to help canola producers contend with trade uncertainty.

The visit paves the way for further constructive engagement with Chinese counterparts to find pragmatic solutions to shared trade concerns.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Parliamentary Secretary Kody Blois concludes visit to China with Saskatchewan-led trade delegation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more