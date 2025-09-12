Randi Shannon Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Healing Through Ancient Wisdom

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Randi Shannon, naturopathic doctor and bestselling author of Tongue Tales, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on the raw, real, and courageous work of healing—guided by ancient medicine and a belief in the body’s power to rewrite its story.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Shannon breaks down why vulnerability is central to healing, how your face, tongue, and fingernails reveal truths labs can’t, and why “incurable” is often just a label. She challenges conventional thinking with powerful stories of recovery, offering viewers a deeper understanding of whole-body wellness rooted in 5,000-year-old traditions.“I’ve learned healing’s messy, brave work—mine and yours”, said Shannon.Randi’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/randi-shannon

