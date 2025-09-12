Teresa Ford Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Purpose, Faith, and Leading with Love

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teresa Ford, founder of Divine Financial Solutions, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on finding purpose through transition, aligning with divine timing, and leading others through authenticity and service.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Ford shares how she helps others embrace change, step into their calling, and live with intention. She breaks down how faith, love, and a commitment to service can turn life’s challenges into meaningful growth and impact."It means I have done my part to maximize my gifts, step into the calling I have been given to offer to the world, and lead others to do the same," said Ford.Teresa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/teresa-ford

