HVAC Coil Disinfection – RGF® Environmental Group brings a new, proven technology to the HVAC industry

PORT OF PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artemis Bio-Solutions, an American manufacturer of specialty chemicals, has made its mark in restoration, remediation and other specialty markets with Bio-OxygenChem Decon, a powerful hydrogen peroxide formulation. RGF® Environmental Group saw an opportunity for this same chemistry in its HVAC markets, specifically to help contractors tackle service and maintenance of HVAC systems in residential and commercial markets.Through their new distribution partnership, RGFis bringing Artemis’ proven coil disinfection product directly to the HVAC industry, making life easier for contractors, improving HVAC system performance, and raising the standard for clean, healthy air in spaces we live and work. By aligning with Artemis, RGFreinforces their dedication to American manufacturing, and providing high quality products that our customers need to improve air quality and extend HVAC equipment life.Tony Julian, RGF’s Chief Operating Officer, commented “With Artemis, we’re supplying a proven, reliable technology in a variety of unique delivery methods that simplify HVAC service, extend equipment life, and continue to raise the standard for indoor air quality.”

