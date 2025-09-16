HVAC Coil Disinfection – RGF® Environmental Group brings a new, proven technology to the HVAC industry
Through their new distribution partnership, RGF® is bringing Artemis’ proven coil disinfection product directly to the HVAC industry, making life easier for contractors, improving HVAC system performance, and raising the standard for clean, healthy air in spaces we live and work. By aligning with Artemis, RGF® reinforces their dedication to American manufacturing, and providing high quality products that our customers need to improve air quality and extend HVAC equipment life.
Tony Julian, RGF’s Chief Operating Officer, commented “With Artemis, we’re supplying a proven, reliable technology in a variety of unique delivery methods that simplify HVAC service, extend equipment life, and continue to raise the standard for indoor air quality.”
Angela Solland
RGF Environmental Group Inc
+1 561-848-1826
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.