Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,242 in the last 365 days.

HVAC Coil Disinfection – RGF® Environmental Group brings a new, proven technology to the HVAC industry

Artemis

RGF Logo

With Artemis, we’re supplying a proven, reliable technology in a variety of unique delivery methods that simplify HVAC service, extend equipment life, and raise the standard for indoor air quality”
— Tony Julian, RGF’s Chief Operating Officer
PORT OF PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artemis Bio-Solutions, an American manufacturer of specialty chemicals, has made its mark in restoration, remediation and other specialty markets with Bio-Oxygen® Chem Decon, a powerful hydrogen peroxide formulation. RGF® Environmental Group saw an opportunity for this same chemistry in its HVAC markets, specifically to help contractors tackle service and maintenance of HVAC systems in residential and commercial markets.
Through their new distribution partnership, RGF® is bringing Artemis’ proven coil disinfection product directly to the HVAC industry, making life easier for contractors, improving HVAC system performance, and raising the standard for clean, healthy air in spaces we live and work. By aligning with Artemis, RGF® reinforces their dedication to American manufacturing, and providing high quality products that our customers need to improve air quality and extend HVAC equipment life.
Tony Julian, RGF’s Chief Operating Officer, commented “With Artemis, we’re supplying a proven, reliable technology in a variety of unique delivery methods that simplify HVAC service, extend equipment life, and continue to raise the standard for indoor air quality.”

Angela Solland
RGF Environmental Group Inc
+1 561-848-1826
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HVAC Coil Disinfection – RGF® Environmental Group brings a new, proven technology to the HVAC industry

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more