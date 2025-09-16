Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,113 in the last 365 days.

Mindvalley’s Global Event Strategist Laura Viilep Featured in RetreatBoss Magazine’s New Edition

Inside the event playbook behind some of the world’s most impactful wellness gatherings.

This issue is about showing facilitators what’s possible when clarity meets strategy. We’re building real businesses — not just running beautiful events.”
— Catherine Kontos
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As in-person events redefine connection and transformation in a post-digital world, RetreatBoss Magazine spotlights one of the top names in global experience design. Laura Viilep, Head of Global Events at Mindvalley, shares the mindset, strategy, and execution behind immersive wellness gatherings that scale transformation across borders. With events in 20+ countries and past features with Gwyneth Paltrow and Dr. Joe Dispenza, Viilep reveals what makes impact truly last.

“The more digital the world becomes, the more in-person experiences become a luxury,” says Viilep. “Real connection never goes out of style.”
This feature anchors the magazine’s latest edition, which explores the evolving meaning of transformation—from events and wellness to design, food, and storytelling.

Inside the issue:
Strategies from retreat leaders and event professionals delivering high-caliber impact
Global insights on wellness travel, sustainability, and cultural immersion
Tools and templates for retreat planning, pricing, and participant engagement
Practical business growth guidance from RetreatMatch™ founder Catherine Kontos

“This issue is about showing facilitators what’s possible when clarity meets strategy,” says Kontos. “We’re building real businesses—not just running beautiful events.”

Why It Matters
RetreatBoss Magazine offers rare access to industry leaders shaping the future of experiential wellness. As retreats and conscious travel continue to rise, this edition provides essential tools, models, and strategies for facilitators who are serious about growth, impact, and delivering more than just inspiration.

Explore the digital magazine
Purchase the print copy
Press Kit images

About RetreatBoss Magazine
RetreatBoss Magazine is a global wellness travel publication for those seeking to expand the mind, nurture the body, enrich the soul, and connect with the world. At RetreatBoss, we believe a retreat is more than a getaway—it’s a way of life. From transformational travel and meaningful events to soulful fashion, healing foods, and curated spaces for stillness, each issue explores the lifestyle of intentional living. We curate stories that inspire wellness, creativity, and purpose—for individuals creating their own journey and professionals leading transformation at scale.

Catherine KONTOS
RetreatBoss Organization
514-375-5375
hello@retreatboss.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mindvalley’s Global Event Strategist Laura Viilep Featured in RetreatBoss Magazine’s New Edition

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more