RetreatBoss™ Announces Global Scholarship Valued at $15,000 to Empower Women in Retreat Leadership
In support of women’s empowerment, the scholarship offers ICF-CCE accredited training, brand creation by Mundoh Design, and global promotion to launch careers.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetreatBoss™, a global retreat strategy and training company, today announced the launch of the RetreatBoss™ Scholarship, a package valued at $15,000 designed to empower women worldwide to step into retreat leadership.
The scholarship includes enrollment in the Mastering Retreats Certification Capstone Program, accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF-CCE), plus branding, mentorship, and media opportunities. One woman will graduate with the tools and visibility to launch a sustainable retreat business.
“The RetreatBoss™ Scholarship is about breaking barriers,” said Catherine Kontos, Founder of RetreatBoss™. “We’re not just training a retreat leader; we’re launching her career. She will walk away with the skills, the brand, the visibility, and the support to thrive.”
The winner will receive:
ICF-accredited retreat leadership training
Complete brand identity and website (Mundoh Design)
Media features including RetreatBoss Magazine
Promotion on the RetreatMatch global platform
Global Applications Now Open
Applications for the September 2025 RetreatBoss™ Scholarship are now open. Women worldwide are encouraged to apply. The recipient will be announced before the September cohort begins and will join training with that cohort.
Apply now at https://retreatboss.com/scholarships/
About RetreatBoss™
Founded by Catherine Kontos, RetreatBoss™ specializes in retreat strategy, training, and community development. Through its programs, consulting, the RetreatMatch platform, and RetreatBoss Magazine, RetreatBoss™ empowers professionals to design transformational experiences that combine purpose and profit. With initiatives such as the RetreatBoss™ Scholarship, the company continues its mission of creating access, equity, and impact in the retreat industry.
Press Contact
Catherine Kontos
hello@retreatboss.com
+1 514-375-5375
Scholarship Applications: https://retreatboss.com/scholarships/
Media Assets: High-resolution photos, logos, and visuals available at Media Kit
Catherine KONTOS
RetreatBoss Organization
+1 514-375-5375
hello@retreatboss.com
