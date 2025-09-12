Governor Ivey Introduces a CHOOSE Act Family: Meet the Siemenses

DOTHAN – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday introduced the Siemenses, an Alabama family utilizing the CHOOSE Act, the governor’s education savings account (ESA) program. Dothan parents, Brady and Hannah Siemens, have three children: Gabriel who is beginning 11th grade; Remington 7th grade; and Annalise 3rd grade. All three children are being supported by the CHOOSE Act.

“Brady and Hannah Siemens have been hoping for Alabama to have a program like the CHOOSE Act so that they can give their children the education that best suits their family. Now, that hope is a reality,” said Governor Ivey. “I look forward to the CHOOSE Act supporting many more Alabama families like the Siemenses for years to come.”

While Gabriel transferred from a smaller private school previously, both Remington and Annalise transferred from two different public-school campuses. Before the CHOOSE Act, the Siemens children were at three different schools, making transportation for these two working parents a major challenge. Brady, the children’s father, works in sales, and their mother, Hannah, is a medical assistant at a hospital, and she was navigating around two hours in the car each day dropping off and picking up the three children. Now, thanks to the CHOOSE Act, all three children attend Northside Methodist Academy.

Hannah Siemens remarked that she was happy with the Alabama public schools Remington and Annalise attended, but she desired having all her kids on one campus and on one team.

To other Alabama parents, Hannah Siemens advised regarding the CHOOSE Act, “100 percent do it! I have told so many people about this. A friend that is a single mom said this is something that changed her life.”

Hannah Siemens emphasized that her children enjoy a well-rounded education. Gabriel, the oldest, is highly involved in school sports. Remington prefers studying math and participating in Boy Scouts, while Annalise likes to dance and read.

Hannah Siemens added, “This is an amazing opportunity for taxpayers. I’m way more optimistic for my children’s future, and I am proud to give them a great start to life. With the CHOOSE Act helping my children receive a personalized education, I believe they can achieve college and more.”

The Siemens family is one of tens of thousands being supported by the CHOOSE Act. Last month, the governor featured a Montgomery family, the McDades, and she will continue highlighting real Alabama families positively impacted by this school choice program.

About the CHOOSE Act:

The CHOOSE Act makes refundable income tax credits called education savings accounts available to support the success of eligible K-12 students in Alabama. An ESA can be used to pay for tuition, fees and other qualified education expenses at approved Education Service Providers (ESPs) in Alabama.

Since CHOOSE Act applications opened in January 2025, students in every county throughout the state have applied, totaling 36,873 students. Funding for eligible students includes:

$7,000 per eligible student enrolled in a participating school

$2,000 per participating student enrolled in a home education program (maximum of $4,000 per family)

According to the Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR), which administers the program, students from every grade level applied for funding this year, with over 23,000 students receiving approval. This equates to over $124 million in ESAs supporting school choice for Alabama families and students.

For information, visit www.chooseact.alabama.gov, which has program information such as a Parent Guide, a Program FAQ and a list of approved education service providers. The application process for the 2026-2027 academic year will begin in January 2026.

