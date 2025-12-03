Governor Ivey Visits ALDOT Workers as Capitol Christmas Tree Takes Shape; Lighting Ceremony Set

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday dropped by the front steps of the Capitol to visit with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) employees who are responsible for raising, securing and decorating the official state Christmas tree. The governor personally checked in on the team mid-week, thanking them for rolling up their sleeves and transforming the front steps of the State Capitol ahead of the Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday.

Each year, ALDOT workers quietly take on one of the season’s most visible traditions of guiding the towering evergreen into place, centering and securing its trunk, stringing thousands of lights and ensuring every detail reflects the joy of Christmas in Alabama.

After visiting with the workers, Governor Ivey offered the following comment:

“I’m liking what I’m seeing – and it’s all thanks to the hardworking ALDOT crews who bring this Christmas tradition to life,” said Governor Ivey. “These dutiful workers pour care into every detail, and their dedication helps set the tone for a joyful season at the State Capitol. I’m grateful for their craftsmanship and proud of the spirit they bring to this annual tradition.”

The towering evergreen, an Eastern Red Cedar gifted by the Allen family, arrived from Fitzpatrick, Alabama earlier this week beneath a blue light escort. From Bullock County to the marble steps of the Capitol, the tree completed its journey Monday afternoon when ALDOT crews carefully delivered it to its holiday home.

This year’s cedar rises an impressive 38 feet and extends a full 24 feet. Upon arrival, ALDOT workers locked, leveled, cut and guided the tree into its stand before the week-long work of transforming it for Christmas.

Throughout this week, workers are dressing the evergreen in over 40,000 white lights, 67 county stars and ornaments provided by the Garden Club of Alabama. Each garnishment reflects the theme, “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.”

The Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place Friday, December 5, at 5:30 p.m. Pre-program music by the 151st Army National Guard Band will begin at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The ceremony will feature remarks from Governor Ivey, Rev. John O. Blount of Woodland Methodist Church and Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base Commander and President Lieutenant General Daniel Tulley, among others. Additionally, Alabama native and American Idol finalist Walker Burroughs will be a featured performer. As is tradition, Governor Ivey will help countdown before lighting the official state Christmas tree.

“Christmas has always been a season that brings loved ones together, a moment to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to be reminded of the blessings around us. And yes, we say Merry Christmas down here in Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “With our state lifted every day by service members, law enforcement officers and countless hometown heroes, we have plenty to be thankful for this season. I look forward to celebrating with folks from all across Alabama on Friday evening.”

In addition to the tree lighting, the Governor’s Mansion will host Holiday Candlelight Tours December 15, 18 and 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. More information on the free, self-guided tours can be found here.

A photo from Governor Ivey’s visit with ALDOT workers is attached.

The full photo album of Governor Ivey’s visit with ALDOT workers can be viewed here:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorkayivey/albums/72177720330721829

The full photo album of the arrival of the official state Christmas tree can be viewed here:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorkayivey/albums/72177720330647510

