Cubs Charities’ Bricks & Ivy Gala Raises Nearly $1.9M for Chicago Youth, Communities

Sammy Sosa and Ryan Dempster Ryan Dempster and Derek Lee Tom Ricketts addresses crowd at Bricks & Ivy

Cubs Charities’ signature gala unites Chicago leaders and Cubs supporters to raise millions in support of youth, families, and communities across the city.

Cubs Charities aims to level the playing field for youth and families across all 77 Chicago neighborhoods. Expanding the Bricks & Ivy Gala is key to sustaining that impact.” — Lea Jesse, Vice President and Executive Director of Cubs Charities

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cubs Charities ’ Brick & Ivy Gala, presented by motorola razr on Sept. 4, raised nearly $1.9M to fund initiatives focused on building skills, investing in spaces and empowering futures for Chicago’s youth.This year’s Bricks & Ivy Gala was made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor motorola razr."The Bricks & Ivy Gala represents the very best of Chicago coming together to invest in the future of our city’s youth," said Laura Ricketts, Cubs Charities Board Chair. "Through events like this, Cubs Charities continues our commitment to connecting our community through sport and igniting potential for Chicago’s next generation."The historic Wrigley Field served as the backdrop for the evening, with special guest MLB All-Star and Cubs legend Sammy Sosa, along with several Cubs leaders, alumni and more.“I’m grateful to be back at Wrigley Field, supporting a cause that is close to my heart,” Sammy Sosa said.The evening’s festivities included a cocktail reception on the diamond and dinner, entertainment, and a live auction on Gallagher Way to celebrate an evening of civic pride and economic impact.“Cubs Charities aims to level the playing field for youth and families across all 77 Chicago neighborhoods,” said Lea Jesse, Vice President and Executive Director of Cubs Charities. “Expanding the Bricks & Ivy Gala is key to sustaining that impact. This year’s ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ blues theme, combined with the return of Cubs legends like Sammy Sosa and Derek Lee for Hall of Fame weekend, made for a one-of-a-kind experience.”To date in 2025, Cubs Charities has impacted more than 420,000 children and families across Chicago through partnerships with over 100 local organizations, collectively coordinating more than 2,000 volunteer hours. This fall, Cubs Charities awarded college scholarships to 38 Cubs Scholars, funded resources for 45 youth leagues—including field improvements, program support and equipment—and is engaging over 100 student-athletes in Cubs Nike RBI All-Stars, a comprehensive youth development initiative.###About Cubs CharitiesCubs Charities is the official nonprofit arm of the Chicago Cubs, and mobilizes the power of sport to champion Chicago’s youth, their families, and communities. Cubs Charities levels the playing field by helping youth build skills, spaces, and empowering futures by increasing access to higher education. Through community investments, we’ve expanded access to sports-based and academic programming. Cubs Charities has invested over $53 million in strategic grantmaking since 2009, positively impacting more than 400,000 youth and families each year while supporting over 100 local organizations. From rebuilding neighborhood fields to mentoring young leaders, Cubs Charities turns the legacy of the Cubs into a lasting force for good by mobilizing the power of sport. For more information, visit www.cubscharities.org

