Salt and Light Coalition Partners with Webster Capital to Empower Survivors Through Entrepreneurship

Webster Capital Chief of Staff, stands with Salt and Light team celebrating a new partnership to support survivor-led entrepreneurship.

New partnership funds survivors' businesses—Salt and Light Coalition & Webster Capital fuel entrepreneurship for women rebuilding after trafficking.

This partnership with Webster Capital is more than just funding, it's about turning pain into purpose and equipping our graduates to rise as confident entrepreneurs and bold leaders.” — Dr. Izabel Olson

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salt and Light Coalition has announced a partnership with Webster Capital to create new entrepreneurial pathways for female survivors of human trafficking in Chicago. The collaboration provides small business loans to qualified graduates of the nonprofit's job training program who are working to rebuild their lives and start their own businesses.The initiative aims to support resilient female entrepreneurs who complete the Coalition's program."I believe every woman has the right to reclaim her future and rewrite her narrative," said Dr. Izabel Olson, CEO and founder of Salt and Light Coalition. "This partnership with Webster Capital is more than just funding, it's about turning pain into purpose and equipping our graduates to rise as confident entrepreneurs and bold leaders."Tony Olson, CEO and founder of Webster Capital, expressed his support: "I am inspired by the women whose lives have been changed through the Salt and Light Coalition. It speaks to the power of hope and provides opportunities to the most overlooked members of our society."Salt and Light Coalition's program has demonstrated a significant impact. Program participants' average annual income increases from $12,000 to nearly $50,000 after graduation. Employment rates rise from 15% to 82%, and housing stability improves from 17% to 86%.Webster Capital, a private investment firm, has committed to creating a sustainable support system for emerging business entrepreneurs through this partnership.For more information about the Salt and Light Coalition of Chicago and how you can contribute to the future success of our initiatives, please visit https://saltandlightcoalition.com About Salt and Light Coalition of ChicagoUnlike many organizations that offer temporary support, Salt and Light Coalition focuses on long-term empowerment. They provide comprehensive resources that help women transition from mere survival to thriving. Their impact goes beyond individual success; empowering one woman creates a ripple effect that strengthens families and uplifts entire communities. With initiatives like paid fellowships, Salt and Light Coalition offers critical financial support while striving to clear our waiting list and reach even more women in need.About Webster CapitalWebster Capital is an investment firm with equity interests in SPINS, Tasseo, the natural product industry ecosystem, and experiential goods and services.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.