Whamae Boayue Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Holistic Wellness and Empowerment

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whamae Boayue, founder of The MARK Total Body Wellness Network, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share how wellness extends beyond fitness to holistic transformation and empowerment. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.In her Legacy Makers TV episode, Whamae discusses how her work helps people overcome setbacks, build resilience, and redefine success through health, mindset, and personal growth. As the leader of a thriving wellness movement, she explores the impact of The MARK Total Body Wellness Network, E3 Coaching Club, and Fit for Branding, highlighting how they help individuals take control of their lives and legacies."Wellness isn’t just about the body—it’s about the mind, the mission, and the impact we leave behind. My passion is helping people transform every part of their lives so they can build a future they’re proud of," Whamae said.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/whamae-boayue

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.