Capturing Love and Laughter: Pixel Groves Wedding Photography + Videography Named 2025 Best of Florida Award Winner

MIMS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixel Groves Wedding Photography + Videography has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Florida winner, celebrating the team’s dedication to capturing authentic wedding stories across the state. Known for their seamless collaboration, creative vision, and personalized approach, Pixel Groves specializes in full-day wedding photography and professional videography, ensuring every moment—from getting ready to the final dance—is captured with depth and authenticity.Founded on the belief that weddings should be remembered, not staged, Pixel Groves Wedding Photography + Videography stands out for its team approach. Multiple photographers and videographers work together on every wedding, anticipating each other’s movements to cover every angle without disrupting the day. Their cinematic wedding films complement the photography, creating a complete narrative that reflects the couple’s personality and unique story. The team’s focus on genuine connection, artistic vision, and unobtrusive coverage has made them a trusted choice for couples throughout Brevard County and beyond.“Being named a Best of Florida winner is an incredible honor,” said Kellie Ramsey of Pixel Groves Wedding Photography + Videography. “It reflects not just our work behind the camera, but the relationships we build with each couple. Our goal has always been to create images and films that feel real, personal, and timeless. This recognition motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of creativity while staying true to the moments that matter most.”Receiving the Best of Florida Award reinforces Pixel Groves’ commitment to excellence and growth in the wedding industry. The team plans to continue expanding its services, helping couples across Florida—and virtually anywhere—to relive their wedding days through authentic photography and cinematic videography. With this recognition, Pixel Groves Wedding Photography + Videography celebrates both the milestones of the past and the moments yet to come.Click here for more information!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.