William Jason Johnson Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share His Entrepreneurial Journey and the Vision Behind BOSS-1

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Johnson, founder of BOSS-1 Productions LLC, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share his remarkable journey from working in tobacco fields as a child to building a diverse business empire. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.In his episode, Jason reveals how mindset, resilience, and an unrelenting work ethic propelled him from humble beginnings to owning multiple businesses, including a real estate company in Ireland, a thriving production brand, and his own line of consumer goods. He shares his vision for the Powered by BOSS-1 brand, a purpose-driven movement designed to inspire and uplift others through a combination of mentorship, business, and community-driven initiatives. His insights will challenge viewers to rethink success, take bold action, and create impact-driven businesses that stand the test of time."No excuses. You can start with nothing and build everything if you stay open to learning, commit to excellence, and surround yourself with the right people," said Jason.His episode will be available on Inside Success Network. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/william-jason-johnson

