KwaZulu-Natal Education mourns loss of third learner in transport accident

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has received with deep sorrow the tragic news of a fatal accident involving a learner transport bus at Kufanelesibonge Secondary School, under the Umzinyathi District.

Preliminary report indicates that at approximately 15:20 on Thursday, 11 September 2025, a Grade 11 learner was accidentally run over by the learner transport bus while attempting to board it. Sadly, due to the extent of her injuries, the learner passed away on the scene.

The Department has since engaged with the family of the deceased learner, and all relevant authorities have been notified. A dedicated team from the district will visit the school tomorrow morning to provide psychosocial counselling and support to learners, educators, and the bereaved family.

Expressing his condolences, the MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, said:

“Our hearts are deeply pained by the tragic passing of this young learner. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and the entire Kufanelesibonge Secondary School community during this difficult time. It is especially distressing that this marks the third learner transport-related accident within the province in just one week. As a department, we are working closely with all stakeholders to strengthen safety measures around learner transport to ensure that such painful incidents are not repeated. We pray for the precious soul of our dear learner and for comfort to her grieving family.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education remains committed to prioritising the safety and well-being of all learners across the province.

Enquiries:

Muzi Mahlambi

Head of Communication

Cell: 082 519 1420

E-mail: [not provided]

Mlu Mtshali

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 082 088 5060

E-mail: [not provided]

#ServiceDeliveryZA