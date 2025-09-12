Equator Introduces 24” Electric Cooking Range with Convection Oven and Air Fryer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances today announced the release of the ECR 244, a 24-inch freestanding electric cooking range that combines compact design with professional-grade performance. Featuring four ceramic burners and a multi-function convection oven with air fryer, the ECR 244 brings versatility, efficiency, and modern style to kitchens of every size.

Behind its stainless steel finish, the ECR 244 offers a 2.4 cu. ft. oven capacity and five distinct cooking modes—Bake, Broil, Grill, Air Fry, and Defrost. The convection fan ensures even heating and perfectly crisp results, while the smooth ceramic cooktop provides rapid, consistent heat across two 8-inch (2000W) and two 6-inch (1200W) radiant elements. Together, these features allow home chefs to prepare meals with speed, precision, and creativity.

Designed with everyday convenience in mind, the ECR 244 includes six intuitive knobs, a removable splashback, and a built-in storage drawer for cookware and kitchen essentials. Safety is prioritized with a hot surface indicator light and UL certification, while durability is guaranteed through its anti-rust stainless steel construction and heat-resistant handle. Operating at 8700W, 240V, the unit delivers energy-efficient cooking power suited to today’s conscious households.

“The ECR 244 transforms the way families experience their kitchens,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Appliances. “It’s not just about cooking—it’s about providing the flexibility and precision to turn everyday meals into memorable moments.”

Compact yet spacious, efficient yet powerful, the Equator 24” Electric Cooking Range with Convection Oven and Air Fryer is designed for modern living, offering professional features without overwhelming small to mid-sized kitchens.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is a leader in innovative, eco-friendly home solutions. The brand offers a wide range of laundry, kitchen, and climate control products designed for efficiency, durability, and modern lifestyles. Equator products are available across North America and internationally. Learn more at www.equatorappliances.com



