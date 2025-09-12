Trey Villarreal Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Resilience, Mindset, and Purpose-Driven Innovation

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trey Villarreal, Founder & CEO of Achilles, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on transforming adversity into opportunity, cultivating a resilient mindset, and leading with purpose in innovation.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In his episode, Villarreal will explore how personal challenges can serve as catalysts for growth, emphasizing the importance of spiritual mindfulness, trusting one's intuition, and maintaining gratitude. He breaks down his journey of personal development and the significance of setting a focused mindset, helping viewers understand the broader relevance of these principles in both personal and professional contexts.“It's not about what you go through, it's about how you go through it,” said Villarreal.Trey's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/trey-villarreal

