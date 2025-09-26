Sunset Strings Named a 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award Winner

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunset Strings, Inc.—recognized among Florida’s most-loved and trusted musicians—has received a 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award. From grand hotel ballrooms to secret-garden vows beneath twinkling lights, the ensemble designs live string experiences that feel luxurious, effortless, and personal—across Florida, from the Panhandle to the Keys, including Greater Tampa Bay, Sarasota, and Orlando. Booking is simple online; the coordination is quiet and thorough, so the day feels like floating on a cloud of strings.Couples and planners can choose full string quartet, trio, duo, or solo violin, with the option of electric violin + tracks for cinematic entrances and high-gloss moments. The music team makes every moment sing—processional, cocktail hour, and dinner—so the soundtrack moves like a story: a soft shimmer as guests arrive, a gentle swell at “I do,” and an elegant lift as the celebration unfolds. Performances have graced The Ringling, Don CeSar, The Vinoy, Bella Collina, and Oxford Exchange.“Music shapes memory,” said Dan Muresan, founder and violinist of Sunset Strings. “We create experiences that feel luxurious, elegant, and timeless—working hand in hand with planners to ensure every note is played with care, enthusiasm, and joy for each couple and their loved ones.”Click here for more information!

