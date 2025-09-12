Mackenzie Ford Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Building a Purpose-Driven Tech Platform

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mackenzie Ford, entrepreneur and founder of Cakery, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on simplifying the custom cake industry, blending technical innovation with creative passion, and building a business rooted in community and gratitude.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Ford will explore how she combined her background in computer engineering with her love for baking to launch Cakery, a platform transforming how bakers and customers connect. She breaks down the lessons of perseverance, the value of investing in people, and how a positive mindset fuels entrepreneurial success."Success is more meaningful when it’s shared," said Ford.Mackenzie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/mackenzie-ford

