Gallery 36 Earns 2025 Best of Florida Award, Building on Regional Recognition

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gallery 36, a boutique fine art gallery located in the heart of historic downtown Stuart, has been awarded the 2025 Best of Florida Award, following its recognition as the 2024 Best of Florida Regional winner. The honor highlights the gallery’s continued impact on the Treasure Coast arts community and beyond.Led by photographer and director Lisa Renee Ludlum, Gallery 36 is known for its striking fine art photography that captures the beauty of Florida’s landscapes, wildlife, and culture—from dolphins in motion to vintage cars caught mid-curve. Each piece can be tailored in size and medium, including custom acrylic, metal, and gallery-wrapped canvas. With rotating exhibits from other artists and full “wallzign” design services, the gallery has become a dynamic reflection of both Stuart’s charm and the sophistication of the state’s arts scene.“What makes this award meaningful is not just the recognition of my work, but the recognition of the community we’ve built” said Ludlum. “Art is about slowing down, paying attention, and seeing what’s often overlooked. To be honored two years in a row tells me people connect with that vision—and that’s incredibly rewarding.”Beyond its gallery walls, Gallery 36 plays an active role in arts education and community leadership. Ludlum mentors local students, serves on multiple nonprofit boards, and co-chaired the MartinArts Awards for nearly a decade. The gallery’s guiding principle, a quote from Thoreau—“It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see”—underscores its mission to transform how people experience art in their daily lives.With its second Best of Florida accolade, Gallery 36 continues to establish itself as both a cultural touchstone and a community partner in Stuart and across the state.Click here for more information!

