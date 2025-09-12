Equator Introduces EPO 500 Countertop Pizza Oven for Artisan-Quality Home Baking

Equator Introduces 24” Electric Cooking Range with Convection Oven and Air Fryer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances today announced the release of the EPO 500, a countertop pizza oven designed to bring authentic brick-oven pizza experiences into the home kitchen. Combining professional-grade performance with a compact footprint, the EPO 500 allows pizza enthusiasts to craft perfect Neapolitan, deep-dish, and New York-style pies with precision, speed, and ease.

The EPO 500 features dual heat-resistant technology and a removable 12.5-inch baking stone, reaching searing temperatures in just two minutes to replicate the signature blistered crusts of traditional pizzerias. An intuitive LED timer, temperature display, and automatic shut-off ensure precise control for every bake, delivering the ideal balance of crisp and chew. Its sleek stainless steel construction and user-friendly interface make the oven both stylish and highly functional, ready for everyday use or special culinary adventures.

“The EPO 500 is more than an appliance—it’s a tool for culinary artistry,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Appliances. “We designed it for home chefs who demand professional results without the hassle of outdoor brick ovens or specialized equipment. Every pizza becomes an experience, not just a meal.”

Compact yet versatile, the EPO 500 brings artisanal pizza-making capabilities to kitchens of all sizes, combining craftsmanship, convenience, and durability. From blistered Neapolitan crusts to decadent deep-dish creations, this oven transforms home baking into a professional, restaurant-quality experience. Certified for safety and quality, and operating at 110V, the EPO 500 delivers reliability and performance for years of perfect pizzas.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is a leader in innovative, eco-friendly home solutions. The brand offers a wide range of kitchen, laundry, and climate control products designed for efficiency, durability, and modern lifestyles. Equator products are available across North America and internationally. Learn more at www.equatorappliances.com



