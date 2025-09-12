Katherine Carrillo Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurship

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katherine Carrillo, founder of KPC Creative and owner of Tumbles FloMo, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on transforming personal challenges into entrepreneurial strengths and building businesses that serve underserved communities.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Carrillo will explore how embracing neurodiversity, particularly ADHD, can be a catalyst for innovation and resilience in business. She breaks down strategies for discovering purpose, leveraging mentorship, and creating intentional impact—helping viewers understand how to build a legacy rooted in passion and service."With expertise and an intentional success plan, I’ve found myself building a legacy that sews into the generations that help people thrive and enjoy their passions", said Carrillo.Katherine’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/katherine-carrillo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.